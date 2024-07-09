Release fee reimbursement arrears and mess charges: JNTUH students

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad students demanded the State government to immediately release the mess charges and fee reimbursement arrears.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad students demanded the State government to immediately release the mess charges and fee reimbursement arrears. The JNTU-Hyderabad protection force and university students made a representation on this to Nodal Officer Divya during Praja Vani held here on Tuesday.

The nodal officer, according to university students, responded positively to their appeal, stating the State government would try to resolve the issue earliest.

The nodal officer who spoke to Commissioner of Technical Education A Sridevasena asked her to ensure that colleges do not stop students from appearing for exams or holding back their results due to fee reimbursement arrears, the students said.

JNTU-Hyderabad Protection Force leader Rahul Naik demanded the university and its affiliated colleges not to harass students citing fee reimbursement and pending mess bills.

As college authorities were holding back hall tickets due to non-release of fee reimbursement arrears by the government, students were forced to shell out from their pockets, creating financial burden on their parents, he added.