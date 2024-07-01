Telangana bags India Energy Storage Alliance award

The award was presented in the 10th Edition of ‘India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024 –International Conference & Expo at New Delhi

Published Date - 1 July 2024

Hyderabad: Telangana has been presented with the prestigious 2024 India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) State Leadership Award in the Manufacturing category.

The award was presented in the 10th Edition of ‘India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2024 –International Conference & Expo at New Delhi, which brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts from across the globe.

Special Chief Secretary of Industries & ITE&C Jayesh Ranjan expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reiterated the state’s commitment to driving sustainable growth. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a testament to our relentless efforts in promoting innovation and sustainability. Telangana will continue to create an enabling ecosystem for the energy storage & renewable energy related industry, contributing to India’s vision of a clean and green energy future,” he said.eom