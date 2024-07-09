| Cse Allied Branches Become Most Preferred Engineering Courses In Telangana This Season

CSE, allied branches become most preferred engineering courses in Telangana this season

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 9 July 2024, 04:44 PM

Hyderabad: In the ever-evolving engineering education and IT industry in the State, one trend stands out prominently this admission season – Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), and its allied branches.

The latest admission intake in various undergraduate engineering programmes reveal that a substantial preference has been allotted to CSE and its allied branches by the managements.

As for the academic year 2024-25, 59.69 per cent out of 70,307 seats in 173 engineering colleges are available in the CSE and its allied branches for admissions via the TG EAPCET 2024 first phase admission counselling.

At 21,599, the highest number of seats is in the CSE followed by 11,196 in CSE AI and ML, and 6,516 seats in CSE Data Science.

Overall, this year, there are 41,968 seats in the CSE and its allied programmes. However, seats in the CSE programmes have gone up at the expense of the core engineering branches like the Civil and Mechanical engineering.

Given the demand among students for seats in the CSE and its allied branches, several private college managements converted their seats in core engineering branches to CSE.

For instance, if a private engineering college has 60 seats in the Civil branch, the management requested the university concerned to reduce the intake from 60 to 30 seats in the Civil branch and enhance such a reduced number of seats in the CSE.

As a result, the number of seats in the CSE and its allied branches has increased at the cost of core-engineering programmes.

This time, Electronics and Communication Engineering, which is one of the core-engineering branches, has 10,398 seats, a 14 per cent of the total intake.

Similarly, there are only 4,202 seats on offer in the electrical and electronics engineering programme.

There are only 3,231 seats in Civil Engineering and 2,979 in Mechanical Engineering for the academic year 2024-25.

University affiliations for 2024-25:

Affiliating university No. of colleges Intake OU 15 8,970 JNTUH 134 80,913 KU 3 1,260 Total 152 91,143

Universities and its constituent colleges and pvt universities: 7,153

TG EAPCET convenor quota (70%) seats for counselling

Affiliating university No. of Colleges Intake OU 15 6,258 JNTUH 134 56,564 KU 3 8 82

Universities constituent colleges and private universities: 6,603

TG EAPCET first phase counselling

– Last date to pay processing fee and slot booking for verification of certificates: July 12

– Deadline for verification of certificates: July 13

– Web options: July 8 to 15

– Provisional seat allotment on or before July 19

– Payment of tuition fee and self-reporting via website: July 19 to 23