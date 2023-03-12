TMRA demands minimum salary for medical representatives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sun - 12 March 23

TMRA state president Bhanu Kiran was speaking at a state level meeting of the association at Nalgonda on Sunday.

Nalgonda: Telangana Medical Representatives Association (TMRA) State president Bhanu Kiran on Sunday urged the State government to issue a GO fixing Rs 26,000 per month as minimum salary for medical representatives.

Speaking at a State level meeting of TMRA here, he said there was no recommendation from the government for minimum payment of salaries to medical representatives, which was enabling the pharma companies to pay them meagre salaries. He reminded that the services of medical representative was crucial in the health sector.