TN: I-T officials conduct searches at premises linked to DMK MP Jagathrakshakan

By PTI Published Date - 09:25 AM, Thu - 5 October 23

Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations here linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan

Chennai: Income Tax officials on Thursday held searches at multiple locations here linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan, police sources said.

The searches were being held at many places, including some educational institutions, sources said without divulging details.

Jagathrakshakan represents Arakkonam in the Lok Sabha.