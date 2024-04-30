To win IPL, we need to work on chasing: SRH captain Cummins

After an impressive beginning to the Indian Premier League 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seems to have slightly lost its way cashing down totals, if consecutive defeats are an indication.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 30 April 2024, 11:41 PM

Pat Cummins during a promotional event in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: After an impressive beginning to the Indian Premier League 2024 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) seems to have slightly lost its way cashing down totals, if consecutive defeats are an indication. Skipper Pat Cummins too admits that his side needs to work on this aspect after back-to-back losses.

Though not overtly worried about the development, Cummins is happy with the team’s overall show so far in the campaign. “We have been playing well with an attacking approach which I strongly believe is the only way to win IPL games, but to win the trophy we need to work on chasing down totals,” said the 30-year-old on the sidelines of a promotional event to inaugurated Helvetica Eyewear Boutique in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Also Read Telangana’s Dhriti looks to make a mark on Asia Triathlon

With the T20 World Cup slated for June in the Caribbean and the USA, Australia is one of the favourites to lift the trophy. Cummins, who captained his side to victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup defeating India in the final, recalled his experience of lifting the trophy last year at Ahmedabad as one of his greatest feelings and has openly expressed his desire for yet another Australia-India showdown in the T20 World Cup final.

Commenting on Australia’s dominance in the World Cups, he said, “We aim to be brave and look to rise for the big matches,” reflecting the mindset of the Australians when it comes to playing on the big stage.

The Australian expressed his delight at being in the vibrant city of Hyderabad. “I’m thoroughly enjoying my time here in the city,” he shared, adding “the crowd support for the Sunrisers is simply phenomenal and the warmth and hospitality of the people here are truly welcoming.”