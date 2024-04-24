Telangana’s Dhriti looks to make a mark on Asia Triathlon

The State triathlete Dhriti excited to don the Indian colours and gears up for the Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships.

By Biswajit Talukdar Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:44 PM

Dhriti Koujalgi

Hyderabad: Telangana triathlete Dhriti Koujalgi is excited to don the Indian colours in the upcoming Asia Triathlon Cup and South Asian Championships in Pokhara, Nepal starting April 27. At just 15 years old, Dhriti stands out as one of the youngest competitors in the championship. “I’m thrilled and focused solely on giving my best,” she expressed, emphasising her pride in representing the nation on the international stage.

Dhriti began swimming at the age of six in Kolkata before her family moved to Hyderabad in 2021 and resumed swimming under coach Ayush Yadav at the Gachibowli Stadium. It was coach Ayush, who recognised Dhriti’s potential in Triathlon and encouraged her to pursue the sport in 2023. She also began cycling training under coach Gokul Krishna.

Dhriti, a student at Samashti International School in Kollur, recently appeared for her Class X board exams. Despite her academic commitments, she dedicates six hours daily to training, dividing her time evenly between mornings and evenings. She represented Telangana in the 2023 National Games of India held in Goa which resulted in her getting a call to join the country’s senior team in the upcoming event in Nepal.

The youngster was ranked India’s number one in the youth category last year, and is excited to be part of the team which also has India’s best triathlete Pragnya Mohan whom she considers her role model,“Pragnya Mohan is a true sports icon and her journey in the sport is truly inspiring. It is thrilling to get the opportunity to be a part of the team alongside such a remarkable individual,” she concluded.