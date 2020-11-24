Tollywood indebted to KCR: Kalyan

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: South India Film Federation president C Kalyan on Tuesday thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on behalf of Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC) for the slew of measures he announced to revive the film industry.

The entire industry was indebted to the TRS government for aiding the industry that had suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last seven months, he said.

“GST reimbursement for movies made with a budget of Rs 10 crore and below is also a blessing for Telugu producers. There are no big and small movies. It is equally applicable to all. Shootings of the movies will again pick up pace. Every daily wager in the industry will get work from now as we can see the industry limping back to revival,” Kalyan said, adding that the entire Telugu cinema fraternity would facilitate the Chief Minister soon after elections.

