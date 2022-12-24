TOMCOM offering training programme for nursing staff

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) is organising a special programme to train and recruit qualified nursing staff for working in Japan, under Specified Skilled Workers(SSW) of Japan.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, TOMCOM had conducted a screening test on December 15 for the interested candidates and the first batch would undergo the training from December 27 at Telangana State Institute of Rural Development (TSIRD). On the same day the second batch selection would be held.

Fresh B.Sc Nursing graduates and GNM diploma holders from registered colleges and institutions in the age group of 22 to 35 years are eligible for the training programme. Successful candidates would be offered salaries between Rs 1.20 lakh and Rs 1.50 lakh per month.

Residential training on Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan would be provided to the selected candidates. Interested persons can contact TOMCOM HR Manager at 9100798204/ 9908830438 or email their resume to hrm-tomcom-letf@telangan.gov.in.