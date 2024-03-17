Feel the Irish magic: Lindsay Lohan shines in Irish Wish

Directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kirsten Hansen, this movie stars the talented Lindsay Lohan, who's teaming up with Netflix for the second time in a row.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:28 PM

By Nirupama Kodukula

‘Irish Wish’, the romantic comedy from 2024, has been captivating audiences since it premiered exclusively on Netflix.

Directed by Janeen Damian and written by Kirsten Hansen, this movie stars the talented Lindsay Lohan, who’s teaming up with Netflix for the second time in a row. Alongside Lohan, we have an impressive cast, including Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour. Michael Damian and Brad Krevoy produced this film.

In this captivating movie ‘Irish Wish’, Lindsay Lohan portrays Maddie, a book editor with dreams of becoming an author. The story takes an unexpected turn when Maddie’s best friend, Emma, and her love interest, Paul, fall in love and plan their wedding in Ireland.

This dramatic twist sets the stage for Maddie’s journey of self-discovery and how she navigates this challenging situation. Along the way, she meets James, and together they embark on a new chapter where Maddie learns to live life on her own terms.

‘Irish Wish’ beautifully explores themes of love, friendship, and finding the courage to follow one’s dreams. It is a delightful romantic comedy that showcases the enchanting beauty of Ireland. The movie starts off strong, capturing the essence of the country’s charm and towards the end, it takes an emotional turn.

Despite its predictable moments, ‘Irish Wish’ still manages to leave a lasting impression and offers a lighthearted and enjoyable viewing experience. When it comes to the performances, Lindsay Lohan as Maddie brings a gentle and soothing presence to the screen. T

he chemistry between Lohan and her co-star, Ed Speleers, adds a refreshing dynamic. Additionally, the supporting actors deliver solid performances in their respective roles. While the movie starts off well, it becomes somewhat predictable as it progresses.

A few unexpected twists could have kept the audience more guessing. Nevertheless, the film still manages to capture the essence of Ireland and offers a pleasant viewing experience. So, if you’re in the mood for a feel-good romantic comedy with stunning scenery, ‘Irish Wish’ is definitely worth a watch.