Top 8 Telugu films to catch on Netflix

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema is flying high! With some exemplary work in their kitty, Telugu films are being loved and discovered by audiences across India. And this has been made possible with Netflix’s subtitles and dubs, where language no longer remains a barrier. So, enjoy these popular Telugu films in the language of your choice on Netflix and stream away.

RRR

This larger-than-life film starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt is a perfect visual spectacle. ‘RRR’ narrates the story of two individuals who develop a deep fondness for each other without being aware of their realities. As they find a common ground to deal with their respective bereavement, they go through a range of hardships, moving from one spectrum to the other, as friends or foes. The heart-wrenching story, the elaborate fight sequence and the grandiosity of Rajmouli’s sets will give you a wholesome experience by evoking a sense of curiosity and excitement.

Shyam Singha Roy

‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is a romantic period drama featuring Nani in a dual role alongside Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty. The story revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who finds himself in a soup as he tries to turn his passion into a profession. What follows there on is all about finding a transcendental connection to his own past that is sure to leave you shedding happy tears.

Pitta Kathalu

This Netflix anthology takes you through different power dynamics exploring the depths of human relationships powered by the darker and deceptive sides of love. Showcasing how drastically the lives of four women change due to the decisions made in dire situations, Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy paint this beautiful four-episode anthology for all those who want to see myriad shades of love.

Mishan Impossible

A thriller drama starring Taapsee Pannu, this film takes you on a roller coaster ride with three boys out to conquer their own mission of captivating the most wanted fugitive of the country. In the process, they encounter their own set of challenges. The setting of the film, the stellar performances of the cast and the little nuances of emotions will make you laugh and cry at the same time.

Most Eligible Bachelor

When an NRI boy is all set to take the plunge, his outlook on marriage is put to test by an outspoken and confident girl who lists out a set of qualities that she expects out of her potential partner. Find out how their paths cross as the boy’s family convinces him to tie the knot with someone else, knowing that the girl is not willing to settle for anything less.

Thimmarusu

A remake of the 2019 Kannada film ‘Birbal’, this courtroom thriller is centred around a falsely accused youngster (Vasu) who looks up to his messiah, a lawyer (Ramachandra), to help clear his name after almost a decade of being convicted. The film will keep you at the edge of your seat, perhaps leaving you bewildered through the twists and turns of the trial.

Cinema Bandi

Set in a remote village, far from the comforts of urban life, ‘Cinema Bandi’ showcases the life of a struggling rickshaw driver that takes an interesting turn when he comes across an expensive camera and decides to make a film with his fellow villagers. This slice-of-life story is a great watch – it will make you laugh, and will make your eyes well up with tears. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film’s simplistic storyline highlights the shared joy of cinema through authentic tropes found in everyday life.0

Bheeshma

This light-hearted romantic entertainer revolves around a boy who wants to break away from the monotony of being single and hopes to get lucky when it comes to matters of the heart. However, his life takes a turn when he coincidentally is made to take charge of a company where the girl of his dreams works. While the chemistry between the two develops, the events which unfold on the other front leave everybody in splits.

