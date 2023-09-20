Tornadoes rip through China’s Jiangsu province, 10 killed

Beijing: At least 10 people were killed after deadly tornadoes ripped through two cities in China‘s eastern Jiangsu province, reported CNN.

It is the most recent fatal extreme weather catastrophe to affect the nation, which has recently struggled with both devastating floods and terrible heat waves.

According to official broadcaster CCTV, a powerful tornado that rocked Suqian city in Jiangsu province on Tuesday resulted in five fatalities and four serious injuries. The region is situated on China’s east coast, stated CNN.

As a result of the calamity, more than 400 people have been relocated and more than 130 houses were turned into rubble in the city.

Separately, an even stronger tornado left five people dead and four with minor injuries Tuesday night in Yancheng which lies southeast of Suqian city and north of China’s biggest city, Shanghai CCTV stated, adding that 129 people have been relocated, according to CNN.

Mid- to late-September in Jiangsu is not a typical time for tornadoes to occur, but a few have recently occurred because of recent higher temperatures that have brought about severe weather, according to reports from official media Beijing Youth Daily and meteorological experts.

