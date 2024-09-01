Torrential rains cause flooding, halt traffic on Hyderabad-Warangal highway

Commuters have been advised to expect delays as authorities work to clear the flooded roads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 02:59 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Torrential rains have caused flooding in Raghunathpalle mandal in Warangal district bringing traffic to a standstill on Hyderabad-Warangal Highway on Sunday. Vehicles were halted along a long stretch of the highway.

The state has been grappling with relentless downpours since Saturday, with several districts experiencing very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The inundation has left large stretches of the highway impassable, leading to significant traffic disruptions. Commuters have been advised to expect delays as authorities work to clear the flooded roads.

In a separate incident, law enforcement officials have urged motorists traveling from Hyderabad to Vijayawada to use alternative routes. The road near Jaggaiahpet has been completely blocked due to the heavy rainfall, causing further disruptions to travel plans.