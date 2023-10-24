Toshkhana case: Former Pakistan PM Sharif to appear in court today

The court has, meanwhile, suspended the PML-N supremo's permanent warrant in the case to date

By ANI Published Date - 02:30 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif is scheduled to appear in the accountability court and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

He will attend the hearing of the Toshkhana reference as well as the plea for revival of his appeals against his convictions in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia corruption cases, The News International reported on Tuesday.

Ahead of the former Pakistan prime minister’s visit to court, security measures have been taken in place as the bomb disposal squad completely emptied the courtroom and searched it for security purposes.

As per The News International, heavy security has been deployed both inside and outside the Federal judicial complex in the capital where the hearing of the Toshkhana case will take place.

In the hearing, only relevant lawyers and media personnel will be allowed to enter the accountability court.

The court has, meanwhile, suspended the PML-N supremo’s permanent warrant in the case to date. According to the court’s decision, if Nawaz does not appear before the judge today, the warrant against him will be restored.

Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Zardari and Senator Yusuf Raza Gilani are also co-accused in the same case.

Nawaz is being represented by his counsel Qazi Misbah in the case, who has filed three different applications in the accountability court on his behalf which include the restoration of the PML-N supremo’s annexed property in the case; appointment of Nawaz’s pleader in the case; and an application to submit the politician’s bail bonds, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, Zardari’s lawyer and senior PPP leader Farooq H Naek appeared in the court on behalf of his client to seek an exemption from attending the hearing.

According to The News International, Nawaz, was granted protective bail in two graft cases while his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case was suspended by an accountability court on Thursday, two days before his return to Pakistan on October 21 after spending four years of self-imposed exile in London.