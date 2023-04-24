TOSS SSC, Inter exams: Hyderabad CP issues prohibitory orders

Hyderabad CP CV Anand has issued prohibitory orders for all kinds of assembly of four or more persons near (500 yards) all the TOSS examination centres between 6 am, April 25 and 6 am, May 5, 2023

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) SSC and Intermediate (TOSS) Public Examinations to be held from Tuesday, April 25 to May 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, CV Anand has issued prohibitory orders for all kinds of assembly of four or more persons near (500 yards) all the TOSS examination centres between 6 am, April 25 and 6 am, May 5, 2023.

Exemptions, however, will be made for police officers, military personnel, home guards, flying squad from Education department who are on duty and funeral processions. The orders have been issued to maintain public peace and order and to prevent obstruction of any lawfully employed persons or causing disturbance of public tranquility or riot in the areas that are covered by certain police stations in the twin cities, CV Anand in the order said.

