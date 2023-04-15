Creche facility to come up at Hyderabad’s Armed Reserve Headquarters

The double storied building is expected to be completed by November 14 this year and can accommodate 100 children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand on Saturday laid a foundation stone for construction of a building that will house a ‘creche’ at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters, Petlaburj.

The facility is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.50 crores with funds provided by the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) under their CSR project.

The double storied building is expected to be completed by November 14 this year and can accommodate 100 children. The facility will be staffed by trained professionals who will provide personalized care and attention to the children. The facility will include indoor and outdoor play area, cradles and feeding rooms, medical rooms, dormitory for pregnant women with storage facility, CCTV monitoring etc.

Anand said that 11.5 per cent of 18,432 personnel working in Hyderabad city police were women and it was important that despite all the difficulties they should come forward bravely to take on challenging roles and break the stereotypes.

“We are committed to creating a supportive and inclusive workplace culture for all our women officers. This project will provide a much-needed facility for our women officers who are also mothers, allowing them to balance their professional and personal responsibilities more effectively.” he added.

