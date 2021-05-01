Toyota Kirloskar sells 9,622 units in April 

The maker of Innova Crysta and Fortuner had reported zero sales in April last year owing to the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to check the spread of Covid-19.

By | Published: 7:09 pm

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said its dispatches to the dealers last month stood at 9,622 units. The maker of Innova Crysta and Fortuner had reported zero sales in April last year owing to the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to check the spread of Covid-19. “Despite the challenges, we continue to witness good demand owing to personal mobility needs and the same has helped us clock 9,22 units of wholesales in the month of April 2021,” TKM senior vice-president Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company has been able to partially fulfil pending orders by making use of the pipeline finished goods inventory, so as to ensure minimal discomfort to customers, he added. However, lockdown in different parts of the country has enhanced the gap between wholesale and retail, Soni noted.

“Also, sporadic lockdowns impacting different states and cities for varying durations have increased logistical challenges to supply the right vehicle to the right dealership and at the right time. We are trying our best to work around such logistical challenges so as to be able to meet customer requirements at the earliest,” he added. The company’s prime responsibility at the moment is to secure the health of its employees, their families and other stakeholders, Soni said.