TPCC writes to CEC on MCC violation in Dubbak by-poll

Hyderabad: The TPCC on Tuesday urged Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to direct officers concerned to book cases against those indulging in bribery, corrupt practices and violating the Model Code of Conduct, besides immediately deploying Central forces to stop the use of money for the smooth conduction of polls in Dubbak.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Chairman Election Commission Coordination Committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy, in a letter to the CEC copied to the President, said “a large sum of Rs 18.67 lakh was seized from the house of BJP candidate’s father in law.” They pointed out that even Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy rushed to Siddipet in support of the party candidate while the video recording released to the media by the Siddipet Commissioner of Police presented a different picture.

The Congress leaders further alleged that Rs 40 lakh was confiscated from four persons who admitted that they were followers of BJP. “We have already drawn your attention about the offer by the State Finance Minister T Harish Rao to a Congress party mandal president Laxman Goud, to join the ruling party,” the Congress leaders said, adding that special police entered the election office of Congress and removed party flags and other paraphernalia.

“There is rampant use of money power and liquor by the two parties, TRS and BJP. Now, the least the EC can do is to direct the officials concerned to book cases and deploy Central forces,” they demanded.

