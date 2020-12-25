Tractor driver killed while tilling field in Nizamabad

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nizamabad: A tractor driver named Tirupathi died on the spot after he was stuck under the vehicle which turned turtle while he was tilling a paddy field at Tadpakal village of Nizamabad district on Friday.

In another incident, a despondent childless woman hanged herself at Changal village of Bheemgal manal. Kaspa Akanksha (21) was not able to conceive and was dejected over her inability of getting pregnant, police said. Bheemgal police registered case and are investigating.

