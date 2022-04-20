Traffic advisory at Begumpet ahead of SNDP works

Hyderabad: In view of the Strategic Nala Development Programme of remodelling of bridge on the Picket Nala at Karachi Bakery, Rasoolpura, Begumpet on SP Road and at Minister Road, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain restrictions in the surroundings for a period of 45 days, starting from Thursday.

Accordingly, traffic from CTO Junction towards Rasoolpura Junction should take left turn at Hanuman Temple bylane (near Yatri Nivas) towards PG Road, Food World, Right turn to Ramgopalpet PS, Minster Road and proceed towards Rasoolpura T Junction. Vehicles from KIMS Hospital towards Rasoolpura T Junction will not be allowed to take right turn opposite New Ramgopalpet PS towards Sindhi Colony and PG Road.

Traffic from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital and will be allowed to proceed to CTO Junction, Secunderabad.

Similarly, the stretch between Hanuman Temple towards Food World Ramgopalpet PS and Rasoolpura T Junction has been strictly notified as one way.

Officials said goods vehicles, transport vehicles, private buses, school and college buses from Secunderabad towards Somajiguda are not permitted and they should take alternative routes.

Citizens and ambulances intending to go to KIMS Hospital may take following routes:



* From Punjagutta side: Greenlands, Begumpet flyover, CTO flyover, ‘U’ turn under the flyover, Hanuman Temple lane, Food World, Ramgopalpet PS left turn, KIMS Hospital.

They can also proceed towards Punjagutta ‘X’ Road, Khairatabad Junction, Khairtabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, PVNR Marg, Nallagutta, Minister Road, and KIMS Hospital.

* From Secunderabad side: CTO Junction, Paradise, Ranigunj Junction right turn, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital.

From Koti, MJ Market and Mehdipatnam side: Ambedkar statue, Tank Bund, Ranigunj Junction left turn, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital or Buddha Bhavan, Nallagutta RuB, Minister Road and KIMS Hospital.

