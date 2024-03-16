| Traffic Advisory In Hyderabad In View Of Pm Modis Visit On March 17

Traffic advisory in Hyderabad in view of PM Modi’s visit on March 17, 18

On Sunday there will be traffic diversions between 7.40 pm to 8.10 pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 March 2024, 06:45 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions on Sunday and Monday in the city in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Sunday there will be traffic diversions between 7.40 pm to 8.10 pm. The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted en-route at the following places/routes Rasoolpura, PNT Junction, Begumpet, Green Lands, Monappa Junction, Raj Bhavan MMTS Junction, Metro Residency Lane, and V V Statue junction.

On Monday from 9.50 am to 10.20 am: The traffic will be diverted in the en-route at the following V V Statue junction, Metro Residency Lane, MMTS Raj Bhavan, Panjagutta, Green lands, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover and PNT Flyover.