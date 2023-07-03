Traffic advisory due to President’s visit in Hyderabad

As per the advisory by Hyd traffic police, traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted at the following places/routes. Read on.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of the visit of President of India Droupadi Murmu to the city on Tuesday. The traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted at the following places/routes from 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m: Hanuman Temple, near Hakimpet Y Junction, Bollarum Check Post, Navy Junction, Yapral Road, Helipad Y Junction, Bison Gate and Lothukunta.

Due to the movement of VIPs to the traffic will be stopped for a while or diverted from 10 a.m. to 6 pm in the enroute at the following places/routes Bollarum, Alwal, Lothkunta, Trimulgherry, Karkhana, JBS, Plaza Junction, PNT Flyover, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction Monappa Junction, NFCL, NTR Bhavan, Jubilee Hills Check Post and Road No. 45 Junction.

The traffic advisory requested the citizens to plan their movements accordingly during the specified date and timings and cooperate with the traffic police.