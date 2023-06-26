Telangana CS asks officials to make elaborate arrangements for President’s visit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

File Photo of Telangana CS Santhi Kumari

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Monday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the city on July 4.

The President is visiting the city to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The Chief Secretary, who held a review meeting with senior officials of various departments, asked officials to take measures to complete all the necessary works including laying of roads, barricading and power supply to the venue.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Special Chief Secretaries Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary Home Jitender, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra, Secretary GAD Sheshadri, Secretary R&B Srinivas Raju, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials were present.