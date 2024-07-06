| Traffic Advisory In Hyderabad For Golconda Bonalu On July 7

These restrictions will be effect on July 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28 and August 1 and 4 between 8am and 11pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 07:51 PM

Ahead of the Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on July 21st , painting work is going on at a brisk pace. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: In view of Sri Jagadamba Mahankali Bonalu celebrations at Golconda, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings on selective days by the police.

On the routes leading to Golconda Fort, heavy traffic congestion is expected along Ramdevguda – Golconda Fort – Makkai Darwaza – Langar Houz – Fateh Darwaza – Shaikpet nala – Seven Tombs – Banjara Darwaza.

For the vehicles, parking arrangements are made at Military Ground Opp: AOC Centre,

Ramdevguda, Ashoor khana, Golf Club parking and Deccan Park. In case of any emergency during travel, the commuters are requested to call traffic helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.