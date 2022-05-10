Traffic advisory in Hyderabad in view of Vice President’s visit on May 11

| Traffic Advisory In Hyderabad In View Of Vice Presidents Visit On May 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu to the city on Wednesday, there will be certain traffic restrictions.

Accordingly, around 7pm, traffic may be stopped or diverted at Begumpet Airport – P&T Flyover – Shyam Lal building, Hyderabad Public School – Begumpet flyover – Punjagutta flyover – Jubilee Hills check-post and Jubilee Hills Road No.29.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.

