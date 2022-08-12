| Traffic Advisory Issued On The Eve Of Cyberabad Freedom Ride On Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: In view of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, the Cyberabad Police is organising a Freedom Ride on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Durgam Cheruvu to Gachibowli Stadium. Traffic restrictions will be in place in this connection.

ROUTE:

Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge – IKEA Rotary – Lemon Tree junction –Phoenix IT HUB – DELL – Tech Mahindra – CII junction – Metal Charminar – Indira Gandhi Statue – Cyber Towers junction – Medicover Hospital – Lemon Tree junction – Mind Space Gate – Mind Space Rotary – T HUB junction – Madhapur Traffic PS – My Home Bhuja -NCB Junction – Cyberabad Police Commissioner Office – Gachibowli flyover – Indira Nagar – IIIT Junction – Wipro junction – ICICI Bank junction – Kokapet Rotary – ICICI Bank junction – Wipro junction – IIIT junction -HCU – HCU RTC Depot – Gachibowli Stadium.

DIVERSION POINTS:

*COD Junction (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Bio Diversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

* Kavuri Hills, Madhapur L&O PS – COD (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Biodiversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

RESTRICTION ON HEAVY VEHICLES:

1.Kavuri Hills junction to Kothaguda Junction via Cyber towers junction.

2.Cyber tower to NCB junction.

3.Narayanamma college to Gachibowli Stadium.

4.Wipro to IIIT junction.

5.Kothaguda to Gachibowli.