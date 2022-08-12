Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Home | Hyderabad | Traffic Advisory Issued On The Eve Of Cyberabad Freedom Ride On Saturday

Traffic advisory issued on the eve of Cyberabad Freedom Ride on Saturday

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 12 August 22
Traffic advisory issued on the eve of Cyberabad Freedom Ride on Saturday

Hyderabad: In view of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu, the Cyberabad Police is organising a Freedom Ride on Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, starting from Durgam Cheruvu to Gachibowli Stadium. Traffic restrictions will be in place in this connection.

ROUTE:

Durgam Cheruvu cable stayed bridge – IKEA Rotary – Lemon Tree junction –Phoenix IT HUB – DELL – Tech Mahindra – CII junction – Metal Charminar – Indira Gandhi Statue – Cyber Towers junction – Medicover Hospital – Lemon Tree junction – Mind Space Gate – Mind Space Rotary – T HUB junction – Madhapur Traffic PS – My Home Bhuja -NCB Junction – Cyberabad Police Commissioner Office – Gachibowli flyover – Indira Nagar – IIIT Junction – Wipro junction – ICICI Bank junction – Kokapet Rotary – ICICI Bank junction – Wipro junction – IIIT junction -HCU – HCU RTC Depot – Gachibowli Stadium.

DIVERSION POINTS:

*COD Junction (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Bio Diversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

* Kavuri Hills, Madhapur L&O PS – COD (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Biodiversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

RESTRICTION ON HEAVY VEHICLES:

1.Kavuri Hills junction to Kothaguda Junction via Cyber towers junction.
2.Cyber tower to NCB junction.
3.Narayanamma college to Gachibowli Stadium.
4.Wipro to IIIT junction.
5.Kothaguda to Gachibowli.

Related News

Latest News