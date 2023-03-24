| Traffic At Khairatabad Comes To A Standstill As Power Utilities Employees Stage Protest

The Telangana State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) had called for a ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ programme at Khairatabad, demanding a pay revision commission, Employees Provident Fund.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Traffic came to a standstill for a few hours at the ever busy Khairatabad when hundreds of all power utilities employees from across the State staged a protest at Vidyut Soudha here on Friday afternoon.

The Telangana State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) had on Thursday called for a ‘Chalo Vidyut Soudha’ programme, demanding a pay revision commission, Employees Provident Fund among others.

By afternoon, protestors from across the State, with large numbers from Hyderabad, Warangal and Khammam districts swarmed the office, blocking the roads leading to Punjagutta and Lakdi-ka-Pul.

Hundreds of vehicles, RTC buses, private vehicles and two-wheelers reaching the junction had a tough time.

The Traffic Police and Law and Order personnel reached the spot and cleared the traffic congestion in about two hours.