Heavy rains lash Hyderabad on Tuesday morning; more ahead

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:40 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rain lashed Hyderabad once again on Tuesday morning, inundating roads and disrupting normal life. Roads and streets were flooded due to heavy downpour since 8 am. Commuters faced severe hardships in reaching their destinations due to traffic snarls.

Movement of traffic was disrupted in areas including Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Secunderabad, Mehdipatnam, Ameerpet, L.B. Nagar, Narayanguda and Himayat Nagar.

In a bulletin released around 10.30 am, the Met Department said the rains will continue to lash the city in the afternoon. Independent weatherpersons on twitter also warn of heavy rains in Hyderabad in the evening.

“Dear people of Hyderabad.. A HUGE RAIN is directly moving into Hyderabad city. SEVERE DOWNPOUR with thunderstorms ahead in entire city. This is serious update, STAY SAFE (sic),” wrote T Balaji on twitter, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman.

The Hyderabad traffic police advised citizens not to begin their journey immediately after the rain stopped. “Wait for 1-2 hours for the rain water to drain and for the traffic congestion caused by heavy rains to ease,” traffic police said in an alert. It also advised citizens to avoid unnecessary or unimportant travel.

For the past few weeks, Hyderabad has been inundated with rain. According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Charminar received the highest 27 mm rainfall on Tuesday morning, followed by Rajendranagar at 23.8 mm and Bahadurpura at 18.5 mm.