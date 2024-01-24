| Traffic Curbs At Lb Stadium On Thursday In View Of Tpcc Meeting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee meeting at LB Stadium on Thursday, traffic police has announced certain traffic restrictions from 12 noon to 7 pm.

Accordingly, traffic from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road and traffic from Abids will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayatnagar road.