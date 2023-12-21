Christmas Dinner: Traffic curbs set for CM’s LB Stadium event

In view of the dinner being hosted by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the eve of Christmas, traffic restrictions have been imposed around LB Stadium on Friday between 5 pm and 9 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Accordingly, traffic coming from AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Gardens) towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally and Chapel Road and traffic from Abids will be diverted at SBI Gunfoundary towards Chapel Road/Nampally Station road.

Traffic coming from Tank Bund towards BJR Statue will be diverted at Liberty Junction towards Himayatnagar road.