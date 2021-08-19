Traffic curbs for Bibi-Ka-Alam procession in Hyderabad on Friday

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police placed certain restrictions in connection with the Bibi-Ka-Alam procession to be taken out in the old city on Friday. They will be in force from 11am to 9pm.

Accordingly, traffic will not be towards Bibi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ junction and diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar nala, Yakutpura side. Vehicles will also not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards either Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda. Likewise, traffic from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli side.

When procession reaches Ganga Nagar nala, Yakutpura, traffic from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary. At Ganga Nagar nala, traffic coming from Moghalpura, Volta Hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will be diverted at Bibi Bazaar cross roads towards either Paris Café or Talab Katta side.

Traffic from Mitti-ka-Sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-Sher. At Kotla Aliza, traffic from Moghalpura water tank side will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazaar side.

Near Charminar, traffic from Shakkar Kota will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher junction towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura, whereas the traffic will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli. At Charminar, traffic coming from Nayapul will not be allowed towards Charminar and diverted at Madina X Road towards City College. When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazaar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapul, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan Bazaar sides.

Likewise, at Alawa Sartouq, traffic from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Kothi via Chaderghat Bridge. Traffic from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung or Shivaji Bridge and be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda at Salar Jung or Shivaji Bridge on Gowliguda side.

Traffic restrictions will be put in Secunderabad between 4.00 pm and 8.30 pm.

Traffic from Hyderabad via Tankbund towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at Children’s Park towards Kavadiguda, Bible House and RP Road and traffic from RP Road towards Karbala Maidan will be diverted at the Traffic Island near Bible House via Kavadiguda X roads and will join the Tank Bund Road at DBR Mills “T” Junction. Only one way traffic will be allowed on the Mahatma Gandhi Road between the Central Telegraph Island and Ranigunj, towards the Ranigunj side and traffic will be diverted at Ranigunj junction towards Ministers Road on need basis.

Cyberabad Traffic Police issues advisory

The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of road works between Movie Towers to Shankerpally at Kokapet.

To facilitate the road works, traffic coming from Khanapur will be diverted through Gandipet road at Shankarpally road to reach Narsingi. Similarly, traffic from the ORR service road will be diverted through Vattinagulapally to Khanapur through the village road to reach Shankarpally road. The traffic of Movie Towers residents will be allowed from ORR service road till Movie Towers only.

The diversion will be in force round the clock from Friday till November 20.