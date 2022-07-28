| Traffic Diversion For 90 Days At Springfield Colony In Hyderabad

Traffic diversion for 90 days at Springfield Colony in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: In view of construction of a box drain from Old Deewan Dhaba to Children Park, the Springfield Colony will be closed for vehicular traffic for a period of 90 days from July 29 to October 29.

Accordingly, traffic will be diverted at Punya Residency, Meenakshi Colony – Right turn at Serene Homes – towards NH – 44 road.

Similarly, traffic will also be diverted via OM books – left turn – dead end – right turn – 2nd right turn – left turn at Serene Homes – right turn at Punya Residency, Meenakshi colony towards Old Alwal.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the route and cooperate.