Traffic restrictions at Amberpet for Bonalu on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:00 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic diversions near Mahankali temple in Amberpet from 6 am on Sunday till 6 am on Tuesday in connection with the Bonalu celebrations.

All district buses, city buses and heavy vehicles coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Uppal crossroads via Habsiguda – Tarnaka – Adikmet – Vidya Nagar – Fever Hospital – T.Y. Mandali – Tourist Hotel Junction – Nimboliadda – Chaderghat and CBS, and the return route will be vice-versa.

Heavy vehicles and city buses coming from Koti towards Uppal will be diverted to Nimboliadda – Tourist Hotel – TY Mandali – Fever Hospital – Adikmet – Tarnaka – Habsiguda – Uppal crossroads and the return route will be vice-versa.

The general traffic coming from Uppal towards Amberpet will be diverted at Royal Juice Corner – Mallikarjuna Nagar – DD Colony – Syndicate Bank – Shivam Road. Traffic intending to go towards Golnaka and Moosarambagh will be diverted to CPL Amberpet – Saldhana Gate –Ali Café X Roads and the return route will be vice-versa.

