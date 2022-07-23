Traffic restrictions at Lower Tank Bund for Bonalu on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:10 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police announced traffic restrictions at Lower Tank Bund on Monday between 3 pm and 9 pm in connection with the Bonalu festival celebrations.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Iqbal Minar towards Kattamaisamma temple will not be allowed on Telugu Thalli flyover and diverted towards Telugu Thalli junction. Traffic will not be allowed towards Kattamaisamma temple on the Lower Tank Bund road from Kavadiguda (via) DBR Mills and will be diverted at the MRO Office towards Ashok Nagar (via) Vaartha lane and Indira Park.

Vehicles coming from Ambedkar statue to Indira Park (via) Domalguda will be diverted at Indira Park Junction towards Ashok Nagar crossroads.

Similarly, traffic coming from RTC crossroads towards Kattamaisamma temple and intending to go towards Lower Tank Bund road will not be allowed and diverted at Reliance Apartment (Ramya Hotel) towards Liberty (via) Street No.5, Domalguda.

