Traffic restrictions at Necklace Road on March 6

Accordingly, traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan College and Nirankari Bhavan and traffic from Telugu Thalli statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:16 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory In connection with the She Teams 5K and 2.5 K run being organized at Necklace Road by the city police on Monday between 5 am and 8 am.

Accordingly, traffic from VV statue towards Khairatabad flyover and Necklace Rotary will be diverted at VV statue towards Shadan College and Nirankari Bhavan and traffic from Telugu Thalli statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Similarly, vehicles coming from Iqbal Minar intending to go towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted on Telugu Thalli flyover at old Gate Secretariat and traffic from Liberty Road towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedker Statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar “U” Turn and on Telugu Thalli flyover.

Traffic coming from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Children Park towards DBR Mills and vehicles from Kavadiguda cross-road will not be allowed towards Sailing Club.

Also, traffic coming from DBR Mills will not be allowed towards Children Park and vehicles from Ministers Road and Ranigunj will not be allowed towards Necklace Road and diverted at Nallagutta Junciton towards Ranigunj and Minister Road and vice-versa.

The traffic police requested citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations.