Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund on Feb 19

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:56 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Sunday-Funday’ to be organised at Tank Bund on Sunday, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings between 5pm to 10 pm, the city traffic police said.

– Traffic restrictions at

*Liberty Junction.

* Ambedkar Statue.

*Iqbal Minar.

*Himayathnagar.

*Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

*Karbala Maidan.

*Sailing Club

* Kavadiguda DBR Mills.

* Lower Tank Bund

*Katta Maisamma Temple

*Telugu Thalli flyover.

*Goshala, Lower Tank Bund

Parking at:

*Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi

*New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.

*Sailing Club to Children’s Park

*Buddha Bhavan backside towards Necklace road

* NTR Grounds

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the Tank Bund route and instead take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.

In case of any emergency, citizens can call – 9010203626 (Traffic Help Line) for travel assistance.