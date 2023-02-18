Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for Sunday-Funday at Tank Bund on Feb 19

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid the Tank Bund route and instead take alternate routes to avoid inconvenience
Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Sunday-Funday’ to be organised at Tank Bund on Sunday, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings between 5pm to 10 pm, the city traffic police said.
– Traffic restrictions at
*Liberty Junction.
* Ambedkar Statue.
*Iqbal Minar.
*Himayathnagar.
*Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.
*Karbala Maidan.
*Sailing Club
* Kavadiguda DBR Mills.
* Lower Tank Bund
*Katta Maisamma Temple
*Telugu Thalli flyover.
*Goshala, Lower Tank Bund
Parking at:
*Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi
*New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.
*Sailing Club to Children’s Park
*Buddha Bhavan backside towards Necklace road
* NTR Grounds
In case of any emergency, citizens can call – 9010203626 (Traffic Help Line) for travel assistance.