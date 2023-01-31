Hyderabad: No traffic from Telugu Thalli flyover to Khairatabad from Feb 5-11

The traffic restriction are in view of the Formula E race to be held on February 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:47 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Hyderabad: In view of the Formula E race to be held on February 11, traffic will not be allowed from Telugu Thalli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to Prasad’s iMax from February 5 to 11.

The decision was taken during a meeting held by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari here on Tuesday to discuss security arrangements relating to Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat Complex to be inaugurated on February 17 and the arrangements for the Formula E race. The Alternate routes were to be made ready to avoid delay in Secretariat works due to the Formula E race, she said, asking the Police, R&B, GAD, Telangana Special Police, and IT departments to work in close coordination.

The meeting also decided to provide high-level security to the New Secretariat building. Three companies of Telangana Special Police and 300 city police personnel would take care of the security of the Secretariat building. About 22 personnel from Traffic Police have been allotted for the purpose. Security equipment like baggage scanners, vehicle scanners, and body scanners have to be kept ready, the Chief Secretary said.

The Secretariat complex, which is spread over 28 acres, has provision to park 560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers. Six Sentry posts have been set up around the Secretariat. About 300 CCTV cameras have been installed apart from a special command control room. To keep an eye on movement of visitors, a special identity card would be provided to them.

Two fire Engines with 34 staff along with fire safety arrangements in the Secretariat building have also been made. Special arrangements have been made for physically challenged people. Visitors will be allowed in all floors except the 6th floor.

DGP Anjani Kumar, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, R&B Secretary Srinivas Raju, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, SPF DG Umesh Sharaf, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Addl DG Intelligence Anil Kumar, and other senior officials were present.