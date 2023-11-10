| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On Saturday Check Here For Diversion Points

Hyderabad Police requested citizens to avoid road from Punjagutta – Green Lands – Begumpet to towards Parade Ground in Secunderabad. The road between Tivoli ‘x’ road to Plaza ‘x’ road will be closed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city and the BJP public meeting at Parade Ground on Saturday, certain traffic restrictions have been announced between 2 pm and 8 pm.

Traffic congestion is expected along Chilakalguda ‘x’ road – Alugaddabai ‘x’ road – Sangeeth ‘x’ road – YMCA ‘x’ road – Patny ‘x’ road – SBH ‘x’ road – CTO junction – Brookbond junction – Tivoli junction – Sweekar Upakar junction – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry ‘x’ road – Tadbund ‘x’ road – Diamond Point – Bowenpally ‘x’ road – Rasoolpura – Begumpet – Paradise. Public are requested to avoid MG Road, RP Road and SD Road.

General passengers intending to travel by evening trains from Secunderabad railway station and by RTC buses through Jubilee Bus Station are requested to start early to reach railway station in time and also advised to use the Metro Rail service.

Traffic diversion points:

*Sangeeth ‘x’ road- YMCA – Patny – Paradise – CTO – Rasoolpura –Begumpet – Balamrai – Brooke Bond – Tivoli –Sweekar Upkaar – YMCA – St. Johns Rotary.

*Bowenpally – Tadbund – Ranigunj – Tank Bund – Karkhana – JBS – SBH.

*RTA Trimulgherry – Karkhana – Malkajgiri – Safilguda.

* Jubilee Hills check post – Punjagutta – Khairatabad – Green Lands – Raj Bahavan.

Police appealed to the commuters to follow traffic updates on Hyderabad Traffic Police social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police, Facebook page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency in travel, they can call traffic helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.