Male voter registrations outnumber female in Hyderabad

There are 22,79,581 male voters in the 15 Assembly constituencies of the city and the number of female voters stand at 21,62,577 while 300 voters are in the third gender category.

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With a total of 44,42,458 registered voters in Hyderabad District, there are approximately 5.41 per cent more male voters than female.

There are 22,79,581 male voters in the 15 Assembly constituencies of the city and the number of female voters stand at 21,62,577 while 300 voters are in the third gender category.

Registering 51 voters, Bahadurpura has the most third-gender votes; followed by 30 in Goshamahal and 28 each in Charminar and Yakuthpura among others.

In the revised voters list released under the Second Special Summary Revision, a total of 24,163 Persons with Disability (PwD) voters are also registered. Of them, 13,622 are male, 10,540 are female and one third gender voter. They comprise approximately 0.054 per cent of the total voters.

Along with PwD, there are 404 service voters – 367 male and 37 female – in Hyderabad district. A service voter is generally a member of the Armed Forces or otherwise employed by the Government of India who is stationed outside their hometown. These voters can cast their votes either through postal ballot or through a proxy voter duly appointed to them.

Similarly, there are a total of 847 NRI voters in the city, comprising 653 male and 194 female voters. While Musheerabad has the highest number of NRI voters with 97 registrations closely followed by 90 in Khairatabad, Goshamahal is at the bottom with 13 voters.

Of the 15 Assembly constituencies in the district, Jubilee Hills with 3,75,430 voters has the highest electorate and Charminar recorded the lowest number of voters with 2,24,065. Coming to the number of polling stations, there are a total of 3,986 spread across the city. With 332 election centres, Yakuthpura has the most polling stations, followed by 329 in Jubilee Hills and 311 in Karwan.

Hyderabad – 15 Assembly Constituencies:

Total number of voters: 44,42,458

44,42,458 Male voters: 22,79,581

22,79,581 Female voters: 21,62,577

21,62,577 Third Gender: 300

300 PWD voters: 24,163

24,163 Service voters: 404

404 NRI voters: 847

847 Highest number of voters: 3,75,430 (Jubilee Hills)

3,75,430 (Jubilee Hills) Lowest number of voters: 2,24,064 (Charminar)