ICC ODI World Cup: Uppal stadium sports a new look

Despite the city hosting a World Cup match after a yawning gap, the response from the fans was tepid. This is the first World Cup clash at the Uppal stadium and third overall in Hyderabad

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

A new canopy over the East Stand, LED flood lights and new chairs helped spruce up the Cricket Stadium in Uppal. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The second successive day of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup saw poor response from fans as the match between Pakistan and the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad saw half-empty stands.

The opening clash between defending champions England and New Zealand on Thursday in Ahmedabad sported a deserted look and there was no improvement on Friday in Hyderabad either. Around 5,400 fans entered the stadium by 3.30 pm on a sunny day while the number rose to 7,531 by 5.30 pm. By the time Pakistan ended their innings, the number was at 8,196. The total capacity of the stadium is around 39,000.

However, it was heartening to see some of the fans getting relief from the scorching heat with the new canopy over the East Stand. The damaged canopy over the South Stand was repaired. Only the West Stand canopy was pending as construction was halted because of the ongoing matches. The stadium also sported a new look with LED flood lights. Over 10,000 new chairs were placed in the stands at the ground level stand. The public were provided with free drinking water.

Despite the city hosting a World Cup match after a yawning gap, the response from the fans was tepid. This is the first World Cup clash at the Uppal stadium and third overall in the city. The LB Stadium hosted two World Cup clashes in the past — New Zealand and Zimbabwe match in 1987 World Cup and West Indies and Zimbabwe match in 1996 World Cup. Despite no crowd from Pakistan, they enjoyed considerable support from the Hyderabad cricket fans who cheered them.

There were no journalists from the neighbouring country as well, as visas for 50 of the journalists were pending for approval. It was also a happy homecoming for the Netherlands cricketer Teja Nidamanuru who hails from Vijayawada. He must have felt the connection with the city as some of his relatives are here in Hyderabad. The 29-year-old was excited to play his first World Cup match in Hyderabad and said that he is still in contact with his relatives from the city.

