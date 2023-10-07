Hyderabad: Woman murdered by husband at Vanasthalipuram

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A woman was murdered allegedly by her husband at Vijayapuri colony Phase-1 in Vanasthalipuram on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Shalini (32), and her husband Bala Kotaiah from Shathavahana Nagar have two children. Police sources said the couple had been having frequent fights over trivial issues.

On Friday, when Shalini was going to her sister’s house on her scooter, Bala Kotaiah followed her and stopped the vehicle and picked up an argument.

He then, pushed her down, grabbed a boulder and attacked her on the head. She suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The local residents tried to stop him, but in vain. They informed the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot and the CLUES team and dog squad too examined it.

“She was attacked with a boulder on her head leading to her death. We are probing from all possible angles, “police said.

CCTV footage from the surroundings and roads leading to the spot are being examined to get clues. No arrests have been made.

The police are also investigating.

The body was shifted to hospital for autopsy.