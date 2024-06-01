| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad On Sunday In View Of State Formation Day

Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sunday in view of State Formation Day

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 June 2024, 09:29 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the State Formation Day celebrations at Tank Bund, the city police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings on June 2, up to the conclusion of the programme.

Diversion points: Nallagutta T Junction; Necklace Rotary; Ranigunj junction; Minister’s Road; Ambedkar Statue; Liberty junction; Basheerbagh; Himayathnagar; Azamabad X Road; Kattamaisamma; Indira Park X road; Kavadiguda X Roads; CGO Towers; Ashok Nagar; Karbala Junction; Bible House; Indira park junction; VV Statue.

Commuters are encouraged to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad traffic police Facebook page and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). For travel assistance in case of emergencies, please call the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

Hyderabad city police appeal to the public to cooperate with the traffic police to minimise inconvenience.

#HYDTPinfo #TrafficAlert

Commuters, please make a note of #TrafficAdvisory in view of #TelanganaStateFormationDay Celebrations at #UpperTankbund on 𝟎𝟏-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 from 𝟎𝟎𝟎𝟎 hours to 𝟐𝟒𝟎𝟎 hours on 𝟎𝟐-𝟎𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒.

Kindly reach us on #9010203626 for travel assistance pic.twitter.com/BF5C68TQIE — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 1, 2024