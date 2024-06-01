Saturday, Jun 1, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 1 June 2024, 09:29 PM
Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sunday in view of State Formation Day
Hyderabad: In view of the State Formation Day celebrations at Tank Bund, the city police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings on June 2, up to the conclusion of the programme.

Diversion points: Nallagutta T Junction; Necklace Rotary; Ranigunj junction; Minister’s Road; Ambedkar Statue; Liberty junction; Basheerbagh; Himayathnagar; Azamabad X Road; Kattamaisamma; Indira Park X road; Kavadiguda X Roads; CGO Towers; Ashok Nagar; Karbala Junction; Bible House; Indira park junction; VV Statue.

Commuters are encouraged to follow traffic updates on the Hyderabad traffic police Facebook page and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). For travel assistance in case of emergencies, please call the traffic helpline at 9010203626.

Hyderabad city police appeal to the public to cooperate with the traffic police to minimise inconvenience.

