Traffic restrictions in Madhapur on Wednesday in view of Bharath Jodo Yatra

1 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory for Bharath Jodo Yatra in Madhapur on Wednesday between 8 am and 6 pm.

The Ambedkar Y junction will be closed for vehicles coming from Balanagar towards Kukatpally till the Yatra passes IDL Lake junction. Traffic from Balanagar and Erragadda towards BHEL will be diverted at Moosapet junction via Chittarama temple– Anjaneya Nagar crossroad – Rainbow Vista – Khaithlapur junction – KPHB IVth phase – RUB Hitech city– Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

After the procession passes IDL Lake, the Ambedkar Y– junction will be opened for vehicles coming from Balanagar and will be diverted at IDL Lake junction to go to BHEL via Rainbow Vista – Khaithlapur junction – KPHB 4th phase – RUB Hitech city –Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

When the procession passes JNTU junction, the IDL Lake junction will be opened for vehicles coming from Balanagar and Kukatpally and will be diverted at JNTU junction to go to BHEL via Forum Mall Flyover – RUB Hitech city – Mahindra Aswitha – Pipeline Road.

Traffic from Kukatpally towards Nizampet, Pragathi nagar will be diverted at JNTU via Forum Mall under bridge – ninth phase KPHB – Vasanth Nagar –Hydernagar U turn – Nizampet – Pragathinagar. The pipeline road will be closed for vehicles coming from Chandanagar towards Moosapet and will be used for only one way i.e, for vehicles coming from Moosapet towards Chandanagar.

Vehicles proceeding towards BHEL from Kondapur via Allywn junction will be diverted at Sairam Towers U turn – under Hafeezpet flyover – Pipeline Road.

Similarly vehicles proceeding from Kondapur towards Moosapet via Pipeline Road will be diverted at Sairam Towers U turn – Hafeezpet flyover – RTO office junction –RUB Hitec City – Khaithlapur – Rainbow vista. The Cyberabad police appealed to the public to cooperate.