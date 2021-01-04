Traffic SI dies of cardiac arrest in Khammam

The deceased SI, A Kattamallu (56) hails from Auto Nagar in Warangal city and was living at Mamillagudem in Khammam city

Khammam: A Sub-Inspector of Police (SI) attached to Khammam traffic police station was found dead at his house here on Monday.

The deceased SI, A Kattamallu (56) hails from Auto Nagar in Warangal city and was living at Mamillagudem in Khammam city. Cardiac arrest may have caused his death, police said.

Police said Kattamallu did not turn up at work on Monday and calls to his mobile phone were not answered either. A constable who visited the SI’s house to check found the SI dead and informed the higher officials.

The deceased SI’s family members, who were out of station at that time, have been informed about his death, added the police.

