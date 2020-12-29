Traffic Training Centre to be opened soon in Nalgonda

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Nalgonda: Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said on Tuesday that the Traffic Training Centre (TTC) coming up at Nalgonda would be operational soon.

Inspecting the works of the centre, Ranganath said the TTC would be inaugurated in January 2021 with all the required facilities. It would also help in creating awareness among students on traffic rules. A simulator would also be set up in the centre to explain to the people how to follow traffic rules and traffic signals.

A counselling centre will also be set up in the centre for drunken drivers. He exuded confidence that the centre would help in reducing accidents by creating awareness among the public on road safety measures and traffic rules.

Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha accompanied the SP for the inspection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .