Tragedy averted as children evacuated from submerged bus in Mahbubnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:18 AM, Fri - 8 July 22

Mahbubnagar: About 30 children had a miraculous escape after their school bus was caught in a flash flood while crossing railway under bridge between machannapally and kodur villages on Friday morning.

Locality people rushed out after noticing the bus caught in the flash flood and extricated the children one by one in almost neck deep water.

The school bus belonging to Bhashyam school collected children from Ramchandrapur, Machanpally, Sugurgaddafi Thanda and was on its way to Bhashyam Technology School in Mahabubnagar Town.

Local people alleged that bus driver drove through the under bridge even as water level was increase. However the driver and the local people have evacuated school children.

Heavy rains have been reported In mahbahb nagar district for thr last two days. With the monsoon being active all over the state several districts have been reporting heavy rain. Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall. Mendora in Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall of 108.3 mm on Tuesday.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts including Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

