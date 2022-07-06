Monsoon intensifies in Telangana; Rains lash parts of Hyderabad overnight

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:10 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: As the monsoon intensified across the State, rains lashed parts of the city overnight on Tuesday. Several localities in the city, including Hayathnagar, Kapra, Uppal, Malkajgiri, Saroornagar, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar and Saidabad received heavy rains overnight.

Till midnight, Kapra recorded the highest rainfall of 40 mm, followed by Uppal (31.5 mm), Serlingampalli (30.8 mm), and Malkajgiri (29.5 mm). Cherlapally, Kukatpally, Bandlaguda, and Nampally also experienced moderate rains.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society forecast, the city may witness heavy rainfall for the next three days. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 28 to 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will likely range from around 21 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Several other districts including Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial also received heavy rainfall. Mendora in Nizamabad district received the highest rainfall of 108.3 mm on Tuesday.

A three-day monsoon forecast has been given for the State indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few districts including Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban).

