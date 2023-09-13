Tragic collision in Kanpur: 4 dead, 9 injured in two-vehicle crash

Those killed in the accident were identified as Sadiq (55), his wife Shahnaz (45), Hajra (42) and Golu (4). The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said.

09:21 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Kanpur: Four people were killed and nine injured in a collision between a pickup van and a truck in Uttar Pradesh‘s Kanpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The collision took place at Afzalpur turn in Bidhnu area, they said.

The nine injured in the accident have been admitted to hospital, they added.