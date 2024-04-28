KCR dubs BJP a dangerous party

“We fought for a Railway Coach Factory for Kazipet, but Prime Minister Modi diverted it to Gujarat. Similarly, he gave the sanction letter for the tribal university here after keeping it in abeyance for 10 years,” he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 April 2024, 11:28 PM

Hyderabad: Dubbing the BJP as another dangerous party for Telangana, BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave over 100 slogans but did not implement them in reality.

He promised to bring black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh per family in the last 10 years but did not.

“As if this is not enough, the BJP is now trying to threaten to slit our throats by diverting Godavari water to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. He made the announcement and issued a notification purely for votes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The State government should not give up. While the BRS fought against it earlier, the inept Revanth Reddy government is remaining silent,” the former Chief Minister added.

Chandrashekhar Rao urged the youth to remain wary of the BJP and its divisive politics as the party had no people’s welfare on its agenda. He advised them to vote with wisdom rather than impulsively. “If you vote for the BJP, which is threatening to divert Godavari water, or the Congress, which has failed to implement its promises, in the Lok Sabha elections, they will claim it as your approval for their decisions and continue to threaten the interests of Telangana,” he said.

With the BJP unlikely to win more than 200 seats and the Congress not securing more than 150, he predicted a hung Parliament where the BRS is likely to play a key role in the next government at the Centre. “Only the BRS can safeguard the interests of Telangana. If people give us 14 MP seats, the BRS will make a huge comeback in Telangana politics,” he said.

On a lighter note, he said people defeated the BRS in the Assembly elections, but now wanted him to argue on their behalf. Throughout the roadshow, people kept raising slogans of ‘CM, CM, CM’ even as he requested them to calm down. He assured them that the BRS would keep fighting for the people of Telangana and would emerge victorious in the next Assembly elections.