Over 60 people take part in Musi Walk

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 12:09 AM

Hyderabad: More than 60 participants joined the Musi River and Heritage Interface Walk organised by the ICOMOS India in collaboration with Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT).

Dr Hyder, a well-known cardiologist and participant of the VoH BadgeDHAT 2024 programme, emphasised the deep emotional bond that Hyderabadis share with the Musi River, and said, “Musi holds a special significance for me.” River’s rich history and importance discussed Vedkumar Manikonda, Chairman, DHAT led the participants on a captivating journey, exploring the river’s rich history and its importance in the present and to bringing back its glory and also civil society to be friends of Musi River in restoration initiatives.

He highlighted the historical 1908 floods and emphasised the importance of the Pranahitha tamarind tree in rescuing lives.

Nitin Sinha, Secretary of International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) India, highlighted the crucial connection between nature and cultural heritage, underscoring the pressing need for preservation in the face of ongoing transformations. Among others, Laxmi Narayana and Ganesh, Dr Vasanta Sobha, Indira Kolli, Pragati, and Bindu Bhargavi participated in the event.